Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

