Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $157.32 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74. The company has a market capitalization of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.