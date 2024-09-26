DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

DKS stock opened at $215.18 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day moving average of $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

