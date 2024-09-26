DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Down 53.3% in September

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 143,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DigiAsia Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAAS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 1,006,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,818. DigiAsia has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.

DigiAsia Company Profile

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

