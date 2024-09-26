DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Down 53.3% in September

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 143,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DigiAsia Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FAAS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 1,006,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,818. DigiAsia has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.
DigiAsia Company Profile
