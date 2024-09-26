Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 220.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 3.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $158,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after buying an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

