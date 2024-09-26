DigitalBridge Group Inc. Buys 462,581 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BE opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

