DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 338.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

