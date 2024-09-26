DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $30.21 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 198,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,207,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

