DigitalBridge Group Inc. Makes New $21.29 Million Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 277,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,000. nVent Electric comprises approximately 1.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.17% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $69.66 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

