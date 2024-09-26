DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

