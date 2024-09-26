DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 10,744 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 162.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 499.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Articles

