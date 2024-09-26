DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 374,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up approximately 1.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 348.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 31,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 97,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 63.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $3,288,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

GLPI opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

