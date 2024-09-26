DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 911,514 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 911,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Veris Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 409,631 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 395,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -24.00%.

VRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

