Diker Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,222 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Lantheus accounts for about 0.4% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,445,146.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

