Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

