Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $14.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

