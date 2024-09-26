Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $485.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.22. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

