Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35,800.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,796 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

INDA stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

