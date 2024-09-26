Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

