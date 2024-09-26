Dimension Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $328.57 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.