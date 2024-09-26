Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,392 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Haleon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,202,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Haleon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

