Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $190.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

