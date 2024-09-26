Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 1,907,134 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907,134 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for 2.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $130,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.