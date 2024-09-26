Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.54

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 15321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.