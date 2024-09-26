Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 151,425 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $91,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,055,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.