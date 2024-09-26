Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 5,144 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $83,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

