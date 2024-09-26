Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 62,157 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $90,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $10,206,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $88.42.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.