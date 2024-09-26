Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 71,502 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.56% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $85,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,884,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

