Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $84,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in PTC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,091,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PTC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,537,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $176.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.41. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

