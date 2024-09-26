Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 193,686 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $86,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

