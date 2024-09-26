Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,290 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.85% of Sensient Technologies worth $89,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

