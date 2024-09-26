Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,064 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $82,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

