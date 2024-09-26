Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 66,325 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Entergy worth $91,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,573,000 after buying an additional 134,069 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

ETR opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $131.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

