Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $85,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

