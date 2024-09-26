Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.95 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Clarivate worth $83,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $30,104,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $18,389,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $54,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

CLVT opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

