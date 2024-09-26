Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.60 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $85,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of JKHY opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $167.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.