Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.60 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $85,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $167.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

