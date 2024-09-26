Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.76% of Flowers Foods worth $82,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after buying an additional 2,239,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,623,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after buying an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.