Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $87,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

