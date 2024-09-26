Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Zoom Video Communications worth $80,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at $137,901.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $632,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,901.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,908 shares of company stock worth $7,373,459. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.