Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 225,283 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $88,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Valaris by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Valaris by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 234,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 98,450 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAL. Barclays decreased their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

