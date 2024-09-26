Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.93% of SiriusPoint worth $81,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 8.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $14.56 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

