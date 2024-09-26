Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.22% of Skyline Champion worth $86,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,871.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.