Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $90,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $114,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Permian Resources by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,847,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.