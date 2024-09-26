Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $81,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.