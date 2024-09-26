Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.00

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 7808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,085,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 946,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 307,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 574,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 192,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.