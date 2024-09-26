Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.27

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 32091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.