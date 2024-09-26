Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.23

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 128,145 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after acquiring an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

