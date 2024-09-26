Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $35.74

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $40.20. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 36,410,372 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

