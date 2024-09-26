Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $35.74

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $40.20. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 36,410,372 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.