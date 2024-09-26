Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.77

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.77 and last traded at $164.77, with a volume of 182313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 24.0% in the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% during the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,436,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,577,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

