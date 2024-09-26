Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Update

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.36. 123,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

