Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Update

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
Shares of QQQE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.36. 123,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $92.06.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
